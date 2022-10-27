North Carolina Judge Stays Proceedings in Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Cases, Pending Resolution of Compliance

RALEIGH, N.C. –– A North Carolina federal judge has stayed proceedings in several Camp Lejeune water contamination cases, saying that in light of its order requiring the parties to prove compliance with section 804(h) of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, the proceedings in the cases are temporarily stayed pending an order resolving the issue.

In the Oct. 21 docket entry, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina noted that the stay applies to deadlines pursuant to Rule 12 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.

The stay was issued in Akers, Jolly, Manns, Stringfellow, and Wilson; …