United States Moves to Dismiss Camp Lejeune Lawsuits, Says Plaintiffs Failed to Comply with Administrative Exhaustion Requirement
October 27, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Benson Motion
- Blackmer Motion
RALEIGH, N.C. –– The United States of America has filed a motion to dismiss several Camp Lejeune water contamination lawsuits, saying the plaintiffs had failed to comply with the administrative exhaustion requirement of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022.
In Oct. 17 motions filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the United States argued that because the plaintiffs didn’t comply with the mandatory prerequisite to filing a tort claim related to exposure at the U.S. Marine Corps base, the complaints must be dismissed for lack of subject-matter jurisdiction.
The motions were filed in …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
MORE DETAILS
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: Navigating the Complexities - Where Do We Go From Here?
December 08, 2022 - New York, NY
InterContinental® New York Times Square