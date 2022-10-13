CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

JPML to Address Continuation of C-8 Water Contamination MDL Docket after Nov. Hearing


October 13, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Notice


WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation is scheduled to address a dispute relating to the continuation of the C-8 water contamination multidistrict litigation docket after its November hearing, according to a recent notice.

In the Oct. 13 notice of hearing session, the JPML placed E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company’s opposition to transfer on Section B, meaning that the matter has been designated for consideration without oral argument.

The opposition to transfer was filed in Matheny (No. 22-00320).

On Sept. 29, DuPont filed a reply brief in the JPML supporting its position that the …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: The Hottest Upcoming Device Projects - Strattice Hernia Mesh & Exactech Hip Implants

November 09, 2022

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Navigating Current Mass Tort Litigation

November 30, 2022 - New York, NY
The Knickerbocker

MORE DETAILS