Plaintiffs Oppose DuPont’s Reliance on 6th Circuit Decision in Appeal of $50 Million C-8 Verdict
October 6, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Letter
- Plaintiff Response
CINCINNATI –– Plaintiffs involved in the appeal of a $50 million C-8 water contamination have responded to DuPont’s notice of a decision, saying that DuPont’s reliance on another 6th Circuit order is “misplaced,” and “carries no precedential weight.”
In a Sept. 19 letter sent to the 6th Circuit, the plaintiffs argued that DuPont’s notice of the decision in a separate PFAS case is “just another attempt to relitigate the interpretation of the Leach agreement and sidestep the fact that three separate juries heard the same evidence regarding the same legal theories and reached the same conclusions about DuPont’s conduct toward …
