Veterans Claims Appellate Court Affirms Denial of Colon Cancer Claims in Camp Lejeune Case

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims has affirmed the denial of claims asserted by a servicemember who spent time at the U.S. Marine Corps Base at Camp Lejeune and later developed colon cancer, finding that expert testimony opining that his injury was “less likely as not related to service” was not misconstrued by the lower Boards.

In an Aug. 31 opinion, the appellate court concluded that “applying generally accepted criteria is different from requiring the medical community to generally accept a principle.”

“To that end,” the court concluded, “the veteran has not demonstrated discernible error …