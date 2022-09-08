Plaintiffs File Lawsuit Against United States over Water Contamination in Hawaii
September 8, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
HONOLULU –– Plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed in Hawaii federal court have asserted claims under the Federal Tort Claims Act, contending that the negligence of the United States caused them to be exposed to contaminants in drinking water, caused by the release of thousands of gallons of jet fuel from the U.S. Navy-owned Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.
According to the Aug. 31 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii, more than 93,000 military service members and their families relied on the government for safe water on the island of O’ahu.
However, the …
