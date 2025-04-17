Bair Hugger Defendants Seek Dismissal of 63 Cases for Failure to File Suggestion of Death

MINNESOTA — Defendants in the Bair Hugger Warming Device MDL have moved to dismiss with prejudice 63 cases for failing to timely move to substitute plaintiffs after filing a suggestion of death or failing to timely file a suggestion of death, as required by pretrial order 23 and Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 25(a).

In an April 11 motion filed before Judge Joan N. Ericksen of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, 3M co. and Arizant Healthcare Inc. further argue that the plaintiffs have failed to prosecute their claims under Rule 41(b).

“In 61 of these …