Defendants in Covidien Mesh MDL Ordered to Produce Marketing-Related Financial Info


April 16, 2025


  • Order


BOSTON — The judge overseeing the MDL for Covidien hernia mesh injury cases has ordered Covidien LP and Sofradim Production SAS to produce documents reflecting the amount of money they spent in promoting and marketing their products, ruling that it is relevant to the litigation.

On April 14, Judge Patti B. Saris of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts explained that the information is discoverable to show “the motive and reasoning” behind defendants’ alleged misrepresentations about the products and to counter defendants’ arguments that they spent sufficient resources on testing the safety of the products.

