Plaintiffs Oppose Defendants’ Summary Judgment Motion in Taxotere Eye Injury MDL

NEW ORLEANS — Plaintiffs in the MDL for Taxotere eye injury cases have opposed defendants’ summary judgment motion, arguing Sanofi-Aventis has long known that its breast cancer drug can cause “stenosis to the nasolacrimal drainage system.”

In an April 10 reply filed before Judge Jane Triche Milazzo of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, plaintiffs argue that “for more than two decades, scores of articles and hundreds of patients have demonstrated that stenosis is caused by docetaxel, is progressive, can be permanent, and that prompt intervention, including monitoring are critical.”

Plaintiffs add that they have …