Paragard MDL Plaintiffs Appeal Dismissal of Cases for Failure to Provide Fact Sheets

ATLANTA — Six plaintiffs in the MDL for Paragard T380A intrauterine birth control device cases are appealing a Georgia federal judge order refusing to reconsider her dismissal of their cases for failure to timely provide plaintiff fact sheets.

The plaintiffs filed a notice of appeal to the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on April 8. They are challenging a ruling by Judge Leigh Martin May of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia that they failed to show good cause for missing the PFS deadline.

In December, the judge ordered plaintiffs Carrie Diehl, Kimberly Bainguel, Maria …