Hyundai, Kia Say Ohio Cities’ Claims in Vehicle Theft MDL Abrogated by OPLA
April 16, 2025
LOS ANGELES — Hyundai Motor America and Kia America have moved for judgment on the pleadings on claims for public nuisance and negligence asserted by Ohio cities in the MDL for vehicle theft actions, arguing that they are abrogated by the Ohio Product Liability Act.
In an April 7 motion filed before Judge James V. Selna of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, defendants cite the Ohio Supreme Court’s recent ruling in In re National Prescription Opiate Litigation that where common law claims are based on products, such claims are abrogated by OPLA.
The Ohio …
