Judge Refuses to Consolidate Uber Sex Assault Actions for Bellwether Trial


April 15, 2025


SAN FRANCISCO — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for Uber sexual assault cases has refused to consolidate actions for bellwether trial, ruling that it “would impair the effectiveness of the bellwether process.

However, in an April 14 order, Judge Charles Breyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California acknowledged that “there should be some organization for pretrial and trial proceedings to maintain efficiency,” and ruled that the bellwether cases should be tried in five waves.

"These proposed trial waves are designed to prioritize trying the bellwether cases with the broadest range of liability theories and …


