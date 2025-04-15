MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

1st Bellwether Trial Scheduled in Covidien Hernia Mesh MDL


April 15, 2025


BOSTON — The judge overseeing the Covidien hernia mesh multidistrict litigation docket has scheduled the first bellwether trial in an action accusing the company of defectively designing its Symbotex polyester product, making it susceptible to degradation and contracture.

In an April 8 order, Judge Patti B. Saris of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts said the trial in Patterson v. Covidien, No. 22-10153, will commence on Feb. 17, 2026.

In connection with its marketing and selling of its Parietex, Symbotex and other hernia mesh products, plaintiffs allege Covidien provided false and misleading labels to physicians and patients …


