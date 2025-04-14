Plaintiffs Appeal Tylenol MDL Judge’s Exclusion of General Causation Opinions

NEW YORK — Plaintiffs in the Tylenol (acetaminophen) MDL are appealing a New York federal judge’s order excluding their experts’ opinions that prenatal exposure to acetaminophen causes autism spectrum disorder or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in offspring.

According to an April 10 notice of appeal to the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, plaintiffs are challenging orders issued on March 12 and Dec. 18, in which Judge Denise Cote of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled that the plaintiffs’ experts failed to establish causation.

In the December order, Judge Cote excluded the opinions of five causation …