AngioDynamics, Navilyst Urge Dismissal of 58 Actions in Port Catheter MDL


April 11, 2025


SAN DIEGO — AngioDynamics Inc. and Navilyst Medical Inc. are urging a California federal judge to dismiss as time-barred 58 actions in the MDL for cases filed by patients alleging they developed infections and blood clots caused by the companies’ allegedly defective implantable port catheter devices.

In an April 4 reply filed before Judge Jinsook Ohta of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, the companies argue that plaintiffs were on notice of their claims at the time the devices were surgically removed and they were told that their injuries were caused by the port catheters.

Plaintiffs …

