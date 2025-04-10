Plaintiffs’ Counsel Seek Consolidation of Uber Sex Assault Actions for Bellwether Trial

SAN FRANCISCO — Counsel for plaintiffs in the Uber sexual assault MDL are urging a California federal judge to consolidate several lawsuits for the upcoming bellwether trial, arguing that “there are numerous common questions of law and fact pervading through the bellwether pool, and consolidation would generate efficiencies for the litigation as a whole.”

In an April 1 letter, the firm of Girard Sharp told Judge Charles R. Breyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California that plaintiffs’ negligence claims involve common questions of fact about what Uber did, failed to do, or could have done …