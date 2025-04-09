MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Plaintiffs’ Expert Testimony Excluded in Valsartan Third-Party Payor Action


April 9, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


CAMDEN, N.J. — The judge overseeing the MDL for allegedly adulterated high blood pressure drugs has granted the third-party payor (TPP) trial defendants’ motion to exclude expert Dr. Rena Conti’s opinion that the drugs were “worthless,” deeming it unreliable.

In an April 7 order, Judge Robert B. Kugler of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey explained that Dr. Conti’s testimony “is unreliable in light of its inconsistencies and the stark lack of scientific or economic basis for her methodology.”

“Conti’s opinion is largely argument and advocacy based on her own ipse dixit, rather than a …


