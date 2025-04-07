JPML Creates MDL Docket for PowerSchool Data Breach Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has centralized class action lawsuits filed in the wake of a December data breach of cloud-based software company PowerSchool Inc. that allegedly compromised the personal information of 71.9 million individuals nationwide.

In an April 7 order, the panel sent the cases to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California and appointed Judge Roger T. Benitez to oversee the docket.

PowerSchool is “a leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, serving over 60 million students and 18,000 educational institutions across 90 countries, including more than …