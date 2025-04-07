MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

JPML Refuses to Centralize Pointing Device Patent Infringement Actions


April 7, 2025


WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has refused to create a federal docket for lawsuits accusing various retailer defendants, including Wayfair, Google JCPenney, IKEA, Urban Outfitters and Macy’s, of infringing a patent for a pointing device.

In an April 4 order, the panel explained that while there is some factual overlap in the actions, they are “being litigated in a manner that is likely to lead to their resolution, whether through settlement or other means, within a relatively short period of time.”

The ‘812 patent covers a device that allows the user to point to a …


