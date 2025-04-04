MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

JPML Refuses to Centralize Sex Abuse Lawsuits Against Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints


April 4, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


WASHINGTON, D.C. — The JPML has denied plaintiffs’ request to centralize lawsuits accusing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints of engaging in a massive cover-up of the sexual abuse of minor congregants, explaining that “discovery in these actions overwhelmingly will focus on unique, case-specific factual issues concerning whether and to whom each plaintiff reported the alleged abuse and how those individuals responded.”

In an April 3 order, the panel added that discovery regarding the church’s nationwide policies regarding the reporting and investigation of sexual abuse will not be the same across the actions.

“Discovery relating to the …

FIRM NAMES
  • Andrews & Thornton

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Water Contamination Litigation Presented by EisnerAmper

May 06, 2025

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

May 28, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI
The Westin Milwaukee

MORE DETAILS