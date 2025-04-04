JPML Refuses to Centralize Sex Abuse Lawsuits Against Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The JPML has denied plaintiffs’ request to centralize lawsuits accusing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints of engaging in a massive cover-up of the sexual abuse of minor congregants, explaining that “discovery in these actions overwhelmingly will focus on unique, case-specific factual issues concerning whether and to whom each plaintiff reported the alleged abuse and how those individuals responded.”

In an April 3 order, the panel added that discovery regarding the church’s nationwide policies regarding the reporting and investigation of sexual abuse will not be the same across the actions.

“Discovery relating to the …