JPML Refuses to Centralize Lens.com False Advertising Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The JPML has denied a request by online contact lens retailer Lens.com to centralize six putative class actions accusing it of luring customers with false pricing and then “knowingly inflating its costs” with extra charges that appear at the point of sale.

In an April 3 order, the panel ruled that centralization is not necessary at this time because the actions are pending in just two districts, and four are consolidated before a single judge. Plaintiffs are willing to informally coordinate, the panel added.

The actions allege that Lens.com adds a processing fee to its orders during …