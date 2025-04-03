Actions Accusing TikTok of Selling Minors’ Info Centralized in Calif. Federal Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The JPML has created an MDL docket for actions accusing TikTok and its parent company ByteDance of selling minors’ personally identifiable information (PII) without their parents’ consent.

In an April 3 order, the panel centralized the six lawsuits in the Central District of California before Judge George H. Wu, explaining that they involve common questions of fact, and that centralization will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and promote the just and efficient conduct of the litigation.

In the actions, TikTok is accused of failing to disclose that it “collects and sells PII of minor …