JPML Refuses to Centralize Antitrust Actions Against Bodycam Maker Axon Enterprise

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The JPML has refused to create an MDL docket for actions accusing Axon Enterprise Inc. of unlawfully monopolizing the markets for body-worn cameras (BWC) and digital evidence management systems by acquiring its competitor, VieVu, noting that only two lawsuits have been filed.

In an April 1 order, the panel explained that while the actions “unquestionably share common factual allegations,” they also “present significant differences that likely will diminish the potential efficiencies from centralizing these two cases.”

For example, the Township of Howell action is a putative nationwide class action on behalf of purchasers of Axon BWC …