JPML Centralizes Antitrust Actions Against GoodRX, Pharmacy Benefit Managers


April 3, 2025


WASHINGTON, D.C. — The JPML has centralized 13 antitrust lawsuits accusing prescription discount company GoodRX of conspiring with four major pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) “to suppress reimbursements independent pharmacies for dispensing generic prescription medications and/or increase the fees that independent pharmacies pay for filling those prescriptions.”

On April 1, the panel agreed with movant Grey Dog IV d/b/a Ethos Wellness Pharmacy the actions involve common questions of fact and that centralization in the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island before Judge Mary S. McElroy “will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and promote the just …


