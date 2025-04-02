MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Depo-Provera Brain Tumor MDL Judge Orders Documentary Proof of Injuries


April 2, 2025


PENSACOLA, Fla. — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for lawsuits alleging a link between Pfizer Inc.’s hormonal birth control Depo-Provera and brain tumors has ordered plaintiffs to provide documentary proof that they received the injection manufactured by defendants and were diagnosed with a meningioma.

In a March 14 pretrial order, Judge M. Casey Rodgers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida outlined the process for obtaining and producing the information, explaining that it “is important to the efficient and effective management of the MDL.

