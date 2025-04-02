High Court Says RICO Covers Personal Injury-Related Lost Earnings Claims
April 2, 2025
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled civil personal injury claims can be brought under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act in a case in which a trucker lost his job for testing positive for THC after taking CBD products marketed as containing no THC.
In an April 2 opinion, the high court agreed with the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals that civil RICO does not categorically bar recovery for business or property losses that derive from a personal injury. The court acknowledged that “civil RICO has no doubt evolved ‘into something quite different from the …
