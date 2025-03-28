Plaintiffs Oppose AngioDynamics, Navilyst Efforts to Dismiss 53 Actions in Port Catheter MDL

SAN DIEGO — Plaintiffs in the MDL for cases involving implantable port catheters made by AngioDynamics Inc. and Navilyst Medical Inc. have opposed the companies’ assertion that 53 actions are time-barred, arguing that it was not obvious that the devices were defective at the time of removal, therefore the plaintiffs were not on inquiry notice.

In a March 21 opposition filed before Judge Jinsook Ohta of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, plaintiffs say they were told that the devices carried inherent risks of complications and they therefore reasonably believed that infection, fracture, or thrombosis requiring …