Whole Foods Seeks Dismissal of Redhibition Claim in Baby Food Heavy Metals MDL

SAN FRANCISCO — Whole Foods Market Services Inc. is urging a California federal judge to dismiss a redhibition claim asserted by two plaintiffs in the MDL for heavy metal-contaminated baby food actions, challenging their “repetitive attempts” to classify the retailer as a manufacturer.

In a March 19 reply filed before Judge Jacqueline Corley of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Whole Foods says it was entitled to rely on the representations of baby food manufacturers that the products are safe and healthy, and that it did not manufacture the products at issue.

The Watkins plaintiffs, who …