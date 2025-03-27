Amazon Seeks Dismissal of Negligent Undertaking, Negligence Claims in Baby Food MDL

SAN FRANCISCO — Amazon.com is urging a California federal judge to dismiss negligent undertaking and negligence claims asserted against it by MDL plaintiffs who accuse the retailer of selling baby food contaminated with heavy metals, arguing that it was not involved in decisions to ensure the products’ safety.

In a March 20 motion filed before Judge Jacqueline Corley of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Amazon further argues that its purported scientific expertise or its status as a manufacturer of its own brand of baby food does not lead to the inference that it knew or …