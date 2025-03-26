Federal Judge Issues Notice of Settlement in 23andMe Data Breach MDL
March 26, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Order
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The parties in actions arising from the October 2023 23andMe data breach have agreed to the terms of a settlement that was preliminarily approved by a California federal judge, on the same day that the human genetics and biotechnology company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Judge Edward M. Chen of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California issued the notice of settlement on March 24.
In December, the judge granted conditional preliminarily approval for the settlement and certified a settlement class comprised of 23andMe customers who were subject to the data breach, ruling …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Data Breach Litigation Conference
March 26, 2025 - Charlotte, NC
Omni Charlotte Hotel
HarrisMartin's Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone
June 25, 2025 - Buffalo, NY
The Westin Buffalo