Plaintiffs Oppose GLP-1 RA Defendants’ Motion to Dismiss Master Complaint

PHILADELPHIA — Plaintiffs in the MDL for lawsuits alleging gastrointestinal injuries caused by GLP-1 drugs have opposed defendants’ motion to dismiss their claims for breach of warranty, design defect, negligence and medical monitoring, arguing that the conduct alleged in the master complaint “supports claims for relief under numerous theories that go well beyond a failure-to-warn claim.”

In their March 18 opposition filed before Judge Karen S. Marston of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, plaintiffs say the master complaint “alleges in detail Defendants’ expensive and elaborate scheme, including a pervasive and comprehensive marketing campaign, to directly …