MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Plaintiffs in Evenflo ‘Big Kid’ Car Seat MDL Seek Preliminary Approval of $3.5 Million Settlement


March 24, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


BOSTON — Plaintiffs in the Evenflo “Big Kid” booster car seat MDL have asked a Massachusetts federal judge to preliminarily approve a class action settlement that provides for a $3.5 million cash common fund, plus $25 for each settlement class member toward future purchases of Evenflo products.

According to the March 20 motion filed before Judge Denise Casper of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the settlement also provides “substantial non-monetary benefits, including informational notices for all Settlement Class Members, agreement regarding future marketing disclosures, and the dissemination of an educational video regarding booster seat safety.”


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Justice for All Conference: Complex Litigation in Philadelphia's Evolving Legal Landscape

April 15, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA
The Logan Philadelphia

MORE DETAILS