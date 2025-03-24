MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

11th Cir. Dismisses Ethics Complaint Accusing Depo-Provera MDL Judge of Bias


March 24, 2025


ATLANTA — The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has dismissed a judicial ethics complaint filed against Judge M. Casey Rodgers accusing her of engaging in conduct that constitutes impermissible bias in favor of women leading the Depo-Provera MDL.

In a March 22 order, Chief Judge William H. Pryor Jr. noted Judge Rodgers acknowledged that she created the appearance of bias when she emphasized that leadership should reflect the diversity of the plaintiffs, and she took voluntary corrective action that remedied the problem.

In February, the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation centralized actions alleging a link between Pfizer Inc.'s hormonal


