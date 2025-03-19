Bair Hugger Plaintiffs Object to Defendants’ Motion to Dismiss 103 Cases
March 19, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Objection
MINNESOTA — 3M Co. and Arizant Healthcare Inc. have been accused of failing to engage in any good faith efforts to meet and confer with 103 plaintiffs in the Bair Hugger Warming Device MDL before seeking to dismiss their claims for failure to provide required basic product identification information.
In their March 19 objection to defendants’ motion to dismiss, plaintiffs told Judge Joan Ericksen of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota that “a meaningful meet-and-confer discussion here would have obviated the need for the parties and the Court to expend valuable resources on motion practice.”
The plaintiffs …
