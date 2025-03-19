Suboxone Film MDL Judge Allows Claims of Up to 100 Plaintiffs to be filed in Single Complaint

CLEVELAND — The judge overseeing the federal docket for Suboxone film dental decay lawsuits has allowed the claims of up to 100 plaintiffs to be filed in a single complaint with one filing fee, explaining that it will help expedite the processing of new actions and defer filing fees.

In a March 14 order, Judge J. Philip Calabrese of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio ruled that “causes of action, including all claims, theories of liability, and theories of recovery, shall be limited to those asserted in the Exemplar Complaints considered by the Court for purposes …