Lilly Asks GLP-1 MDL Judge to Require Testing for Drug-Related Gastroparesis Diagnosis

PHILADELPHIA — Eli Lilly & Co. has asked the judge overseeing the MDL docket for GLP-1 actions to require testing to establish that plaintiffs have gastroparesis after using the drugs, arguing that certain plaintiffs have failed to proffer expert opinions providing “good grounds” to reliably diagnose the condition without such testing.

In a motion filed before Judge Karen S. Marston of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Lilly, which makes Mounjaro and Zepbound, argues that absent objective testing, gastroparesis is misdiagnosed as much as 80 percent of the time.

Plaintiffs allege that the drugs cause chronic …