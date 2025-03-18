Bellwether Trials Scheduled in Tepezza Hearing Loss MDL

CHICAGO — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for Tepezza hearing loss cases has rescheduled the first bellwether trial to begin on April 6, 2026 and the second trial for June 1, 2026.

In a March 11 docket entry, Judge Thomas Durkin of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois set the third bellwether trial for July 27, 2026, and the fourth for Sept. 21, 2026.

Plaintiffs allege Tepezza can cause permanent hearing loss. Tepezza is a biologic that was approved in January 2020 for the treatment of TED and Graves’ disease — a condition in which …