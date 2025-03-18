MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Hair Relaxer MDL Defendants Seek Order to Show Cause as to Sanctions


March 18, 2025


CHICAGO — Defendants in the MDL for cases involving allegedly toxic hair relaxers and straighteners asked an Illinois federal judge to order more than 470 plaintiffs to explain why they should not be sanctioned for failing to provide basic identification information as directed in a pretrial order.

In a March 17 motion filed before Judge Mary M. Rowland of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, defendants argue that plaintiffs have had more than four months to comply with CMO 10, which requires them to provide their full name, Social Security number, date of birth and current …


