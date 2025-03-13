JPML Properly Centralized Uber Sexual Abuse/Assault Cases, 9th Cir. Rules

SAN FRANCISCO — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation properly centralized sexual assault/harassment cases against Uber Technologies Inc., the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled, in upholding the JPML’s denial of the rideshare company’s petition for a writ of mandamus.

On March 10, the appellate panel agreed with the JPML did not commit a clear error of law or a clear abuse of discretion in ruling that the cases presented common questions of fact.

“Contrary to Uber’s contention, nothing in 28 U.S.C. Section 1407 requires that common questions of fact predominate over individual ones or that the cases …