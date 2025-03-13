Lawsuit Says Hair Straightening Products Contain Cancer-Causing Chemicals

KANSAS CITY — A new class action says the maker of Brazilian Blowout hair straightening products failed to warn that they contain formaldehyde and other carcinogens, putting hair stylists at risk of developing cancer and other life-threatening conditions.

In a Jan. 8 complaint filed in the Jackson County (Mo.) Circuit Court, plaintiffs say that despite knowing its products released formaldehyde during use, Brazilian Professionals LLC did not disclose the hazard to consumers or professionals, choosing sales over safety.

The action was filed by Amanda Garavaglia — a stylist who says her exposure to Brazilian Blowout products caused her to develop …