Novo Nordisk Seeks Exclusion of Plaintiffs’ Experts in GLP-1 RA Drugs MDL

PHILADELPHIA — Novo Nordisk has asked the judge overseeing the MDL docket for cases alleging injuries caused by GLP-1 RA drugs to exclude plaintiffs’ experts Dr. Daniel Raines and Dr. Eliot Siegel, arguing that their opinions are not backed by a reliable methodology.

In a March 5 motion filed before Judge Karen S. Marston of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Novo Nordisk says the experts’ opinion that a diagnosis of chronic gastroparesis can be made without an objective gastric emptying study (GES) lacks credibility.

The litigation involves semaglutide (marketed by Novo Nordisk as Ozempic, …