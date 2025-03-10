Church of Latter Day Saints Says Sex Abuse Cases May be Resolved in Mediation
March 10, 2025
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints seeks to delay a hearing on a petition for centralization of lawsuits accusing it of covering up the sexual abuse of minor congregants, noting there is a scheduled mediation that, according to the church, may resolve most of the actions.
In a March 7 motion filed before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the church sought a continuation from March 27 to May 29, which is the JPML’s next scheduled hearing session.
“Good cause exists for this relief due to a previously scheduled April 10 mediation between the Church …
