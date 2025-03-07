MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Arbitrator Must Decide Arbitrability of Video Game Addiction Claims, Judge Rules


March 7, 2025


ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida federal judge has sent video game addiction claims to arbitration, ruling that an arbitrator must decide whether the arbitration agreements are voidable on the basis that the minor plaintiffs lacked the capacity to enter into a binding contract.

In a March 4 order, Judge Julie Sneed of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida further ruled that an arbitrator must decide whether the agreements are enforceable and whether they encompass the dispute at issue.

Ramona Orellana, alleges that her minor children, A.O., N.O., and J.O., are addicted to playing video games,


