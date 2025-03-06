MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

GLP-1 RA MDL Plaintiffs Challenge Opinions of Defendants’ Sole Expert


March 6, 2025


PHILADELPHIA — Plaintiffs in the MDL for GLP-1 RAS lawsuits have moved to partially exclude the opinions of defendants’ sole expert Dr. Linda A. Nguyen, arguing she has no support for her opinion that the weight loss drugs did not cause patients to develop gastroparesis.

In a March 5 motion filed before Judge Karen S. Marston of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, plaintiffs contend that Dr. Nguyen’s definition of gastroparesis, which excludes drugs as a cause, “is completely at odds with the well-accepted definition.”

