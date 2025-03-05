Dismissal of 103 Bair Hugger Plaintiffs Sought for Failing to Provide Product Identification Info

MINNESOTA — 3M Co. and Arizant Healthcare Inc. have moved to dismiss claims filed by 103 plaintiffs in the Bair Hugger Warming System MDL for failing to provide basic product identification information as required by the court.

In a March 3 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, defendants argue that the plaintiffs failed to comply with pretrial order 14, which requires them to provide such information to continue prosecution of their cases.

PTO 14 requires plaintiffs to serve a completed plaintiffs’ fact sheet within 90 days of filing their complaint. The PFS asks plaintiffs …