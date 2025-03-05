Plaintiffs in BioZorb Marker Litigation Seek Leadership Appointments

BOSTON — Plaintiffs in the BioZorb Marker product liability litigation have asked a Massachusetts federal judge to appoint as co-lead counsel Christy Crow of Jinks Crow PC and C. Moze Cowper of Cowper Law LLP.

The Feb. 27 motion filed before Judge Allison Burroughs of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts also seeks a plaintiffs’ steering committee comprised of C. Elizabeth Littell and Lauren Hoff-Downing of Jinks Crow PC, John Roddy of Bailey & Glasser LLP, Megan McBride of Cowper Law LLP, and Robert Price of Ketterer Browne & Associates.

The BioZorb Marker is used to mark …