Covidien Hernia Mesh MDL Judge Orders Parties to Confer on Motion to Compel Financial Info

BOSTON — The judge overseeing the MDL for Covidien hernia mesh injury cases directed the parties to confer as to plaintiffs’ motion to compel Covidien LP and Sofradim Production SAS to produce certain financial documents and sales, marketing and revenue information.

On Feb. 26, Judge Patti B. Saris of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts told counsel to “confer further, with an eye to plaintiffs’ counsel informing defense counsel what financial information plaintiffs need broken down and defense counsel attempting to provide the breakdowns, as well as the basis for them.”

“Plaintiffs’ counsel will provide defense counsel …