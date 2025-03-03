Depo-Provera MDL Judge Appoints Special Master to Assist in Managing Docket
March 3, 2025
PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Florida federal judge overseeing the MDL docket for lawsuits alleging a link between Pfizer Inc.’s hormonal birth control injection Depo-Provera and brain tumors has appointed a special master to assist in managing the docket, including five pilot cases.
In a March 1 order, Judge M. Casey Rodgers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida tapped he Honorable David Herndon (Ret.) as special master.
Depo-Provera (depot medroxyprogesterone acetate) is a prescription progesterone drug first approved in 1992 for contraception and later as a treatment for endometriosis. The drug is manufactured as an injection …
