Uber Seeks Order Compelling 57 Plaintiffs to Provide Fact Sheets
February 20, 2025
SAN FRANCISCO — Uber Technologies Inc. and Raiser LLC have asked the judge overseeing the MDL for cases alleging sexual assault by Uber drivers to issue an order requiring 57 plaintiffs represented by the law firm of Levin Simes LLP to submit plaintiff fact sheets within 14 days.
In a Feb. 18 motion, Uber told Judge Charles Breyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California that the cases should be dismissed with prejudice if plaintiffs fail to comply with the proposed order, arguing that they “have had multiple opportunities to cure their non-compliance.”
In the lawsuits, …
