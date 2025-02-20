Motions to Dismiss on Causation Grounds Denied in Hair Relaxer MDL

CHICAGO — The judge overseeing the MDL for cases involving allegedly toxic hair relaxers and straighteners has denied dismissal motions by Paul Mitchell Systems, Advanced Beauty Inc., and Wella, ruling that plaintiffs have adequately alleged that defendants’ products posed an increased risk of uterine, endometrial and ovarian cancer.

In orders issued on Feb. 19, Judge Mary M. Rowland of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois concluded that the “allegations read as a whole give rise to the inference that defendant[s’] conduct is meaningfully connected to Plaintiffs’ claimed injuries.”

Plaintiffs allege they incurred prolonged exposure to phthalates …